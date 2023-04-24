District
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Chesang Breaks Women National Record in Hamburg Marathon
Chesang expressed her joy and eagerness to prepare for the event, saying, "Being my first full marathon race, I will feel happier when I have good results at the world championships."
24 Apr 2023
07:53
Stella Chesang. Photo by William Cheptoek
