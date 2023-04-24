Breaking

Chesang Breaks Women National Record in Hamburg Marathon

Top story
Sport
Human rights
Profiles
Chesang expressed her joy and eagerness to prepare for the event, saying, "Being my first full marathon race, I will feel happier when I have good results at the world championships."
24 Apr 2023 07:53
Sport Human rights Profiles
Stella Chesang. Photo by William Cheptoek
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Stella Chesang. Photo by William Cheptoek

Keywords

stella chesang