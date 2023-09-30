Origami Hummingbirds to Make a Splash at UN Water Conference

The tale inspired UN-Water, which coordinates the world body’s work on water and sanitation, to launch the ‘Be the change’ campaign for World Water Day on 22 March, which urges everyone to do what they can to change the way they use and manage water.
origami hummingbirds illustration
Flocks of paper origami
hummingbirds crafted by children around the world have departed their locations
to “attend” the UN Water Conference in New York, carrying the future
generation’s resolve to turn the tide on the global water crisis.
In an ancient Peruvian folktale,
a hummingbird fetches water to put out a forest fire, one drop at a time. The
other animals look on and laugh at her. Then, the little bird replies, “I’m
doing what I can.”
The tale inspired UN-Water, which
coordinates the world body’s work on water and sanitation, to launch the ‘Be
the change’ campaign for World Water Day on 22 March, which urges everyone to do
what they can to change the way they use and manage water.
Across schools, learners have been folding pieces of square paper
into hummingbirds and writing their commitments on them. The children have now made a global bouquet of origami
hummingbirds, which will be on display at UN headquarters during the Water
Conference from 22-24 March, as a way to connect the registered participants to
the children whose future is at stake.
According to UN figures, 1.4
million people die annually and 74 million will have their lives shortened due
to diseases related to poor water, sanitation, and hygiene. Worldwide, one in
four, or two billion people, lack safe drinking water. Nearly half of all the
wastewater coming out of households – from their toilets, sinks, drains and
gutters – flows back into nature without harmful substances being removed.
Jan de Vries Assan, a 13-year-old
student narrates that often starts the day by joining a long queue to get
water, before going to school. “The water crisis has affected my academic
performance,” he said, adding that by the time he finishes domestic chores,
morning lessons will have been over.
Derrick Ofori, a teacher, said
that his students lack drinking and handwashing water at school, expressing
hope that leaders gathering at the UN conference “do whatever they can” to
provide his communities with multiple sources of water.
For his part, he pledged to do
whatever he can to conserve the precious resource at home. “It sometimes feels
wrong to use water for scrubbing the washroom or for washing hands, when we
don’t even have good drinking water at school,” he said.
Nearly 400 paper hummingbirds
departed Japan, where origami, or the art of folding paper into shapes and
figures, originates. I realized that, as a drop in the ocean’, what makes a
big swell worldwide is our small action,” one student is quoted saying, in a
report by the United Nations. Making their way to the
conference venue are thousands of origami birds from other parts of the world, including the Americas, Europe and Africa.
LuAnn Adams, a storyteller, who
performed her hummingbird puppet show explains that a
hummingbird doing the right thing, even alone, creates unity of “many in body
and one in mind”, meaning that all the other animals would eventually follow
her lead when “they see the teeny tiny creature is exerting her all.”
“All of a sudden, that unity that
spreads like a ripple, you know, gets into a wave, and a huge wave that can do
something so masterful for the world.”
Editor
Deprecated
: trim(): Passing null to parameter #1 ($string) of type string is deprecated in /usr/www/users/urnnet/a/story.php
on line 766