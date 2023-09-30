Origami Hummingbirds to Make a Splash at UN Water Conference

The tale inspired UN-Water, which coordinates the world body’s work on water and sanitation, to launch the ‘Be the change’ campaign for World Water Day on 22 March, which urges everyone to do what they can to change the way they use and manage water.

origami hummingbirds illustration

Flocks of paper origami hummingbirds crafted by children around the world have departed their locations to “attend” the UN Water Conference in New York, carrying the future generation’s resolve to turn the tide on the global water crisis.



In an ancient Peruvian folktale, a hummingbird fetches water to put out a forest fire, one drop at a time. The other animals look on and laugh at her. Then, the little bird replies, “I’m doing what I can.” The tale inspired UN-Water, which coordinates the world body’s work on water and sanitation, to launch the ‘Be the change’ campaign for World Water Day on 22 March, which urges everyone to do what they can to change the way they use and manage water.



Across schools, learners have been folding pieces of square paper into hummingbirds and writing their commitments on them. The children have now made a global bouquet of origami hummingbirds, which will be on display at UN headquarters during the Water Conference from 22-24 March, as a way to connect the registered participants to the children whose future is at stake.



According to UN figures, 1.4 million people die annually and 74 million will have their lives shortened due to diseases related to poor water, sanitation, and hygiene. Worldwide, one in four, or two billion people, lack safe drinking water. Nearly half of all the wastewater coming out of households – from their toilets, sinks, drains and gutters – flows back into nature without harmful substances being removed.



Jan de Vries Assan, a 13-year-old student narrates that often starts the day by joining a long queue to get water, before going to school. “The water crisis has affected my academic performance,” he said, adding that by the time he finishes domestic chores, morning lessons will have been over.



Derrick Ofori, a teacher, said that his students lack drinking and handwashing water at school, expressing hope that leaders gathering at the UN conference “do whatever they can” to provide his communities with multiple sources of water. For his part, he pledged to do whatever he can to conserve the precious resource at home. “It sometimes feels wrong to use water for scrubbing the washroom or for washing hands, when we don’t even have good drinking water at school,” he said.



Nearly 400 paper hummingbirds departed Japan, where origami, or the art of folding paper into shapes and figures, originates. I realized that, as a drop in the ocean’, what makes a big swell worldwide is our small action,” one student is quoted saying, in a report by the United Nations. Making their way to the conference venue are thousands of origami birds from other parts of the world, including the Americas, Europe and Africa.



LuAnn Adams, a storyteller, who performed her hummingbird puppet show explains that a hummingbird doing the right thing, even alone, creates unity of “many in body and one in mind”, meaning that all the other animals would eventually follow her lead when “they see the teeny tiny creature is exerting her all.”



“All of a sudden, that unity that spreads like a ripple, you know, gets into a wave, and a huge wave that can do something so masterful for the world.”