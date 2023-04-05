The affected families are occupying 100 acres of land in the villages of Kitonya and Kyamiransimbi in Buhanika sub-county, Hoima district. The land is also claimed by Hoima-based businessman Patrick Muhumuza.
One of the houses that were torched during the brutal eviction of more than 500 families in Hoima in February. More families are threatened with eviction in the district.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
