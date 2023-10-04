117 Prosecutors Promoted to Senior State Attorney

According to Jacquelyn Okui the Public Relations Officer for the office of the DPP, those promoted had diligently served as State Attorneys for over 8 years.
The Director of Public Prosecutions Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo .
The Public
Service Commission has promoted 117 State Attorneys to the rank of Senior State
Attorney.
In an internal memo, copy seen by Uganda Radio Network, those promoted sat and passed promotional
oral interviews before the Public Service Commission.
“Congratulations
to those who have been promoted to senior State Attorney. For those who did not
make it, please take heart. There will be a next time”, reads the memo.
The memo signed by Agnes Khainza the Undersecretary/Accounting Officer
for the office of the DPP adds that Human Resources is preparing the letters
for DPP’s signature and they will be informed in the due course as soon as they
are ready.
According to Jacquelyn Okui the Public Relations Officer for the office of the
DPP, those promoted had diligently served as State Attorneys for over 8 years.
“It is
envisaged that the promotions will motivate the promoted staff and enhance
Prosecution service delivery. These promotions will also pave the way for the
recruitment of over 70 State Attorneys to address the longstanding staffing gap
in the ODPP and further bolster the administration of criminal justice, said
Okui.
Among those
promoted is Marion Ben Bella who is attached to the International Crimes
Division of the High Court, David Mugamba and James Khaukha attached the
Anti-Corruption Court, Timothy Francis Amerit attached to the High Court
Criminal Division, Anthony Obonyo Jabwor the Resident State Attorney -RSA
Kotido, Ivan Kyazze attached to Buganda Road Court.
Others are Jacinta
Kkaya the RSA for Amuru and Nwoya Magistrates Courts, Arthurton Kukundakwe
attached to Nakaseke Magistrates Court, Wasswa Bengo Angello -RSA Kibaale
Magistrtates Court, Christine Kalya -the RSA for Kumi, Anthony Pro
Kurungyishuri attached to Rukungiri High Court and Julie Najjunja the RSA
Kabale among others.
Speaking to Uganda Radio Network one of the promoted officials and former
Secretary General of the Association of Uganda Prosecutors Timothy Amerit said,
promotions are long overdue.
“The efforts
undertaken by Public Service Commission and ODPP to promote the staff will go a
long way in motivating the prosecutors to administer criminal justice with a
more enthused stance. It will also reduce the percentage of brain drain of
brilliant prosecutors to other institutions of government, in search for better
amenities; particularly given the fact that these promotions come at the hill
of the tax exemption of prosecutors’ salaries”, said Amerit.
He added that
it will reduce attrition of robust human resources and by far bolster
productivity in the institution and that the promotions are good for
the advancement and career growth of all prosecutors.
The office
of the DPP has in recent past years been facing challenges such as understaffing and staff being stagnant in workplaces for more than ten
years without promotions and poor remuneration.
However, a few months ago while presiding over the 6th Annual Joan Kagezi
Memorial Lecture in Munyonyo, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced a tax
waiver on all salaries for Prosecutors attached to the office of the Director
of Public Prosecutions and a salary increment, so as to match with their
counterparts with same qualifications in the Justice system.
The Justice
Ministry has since assured the Prosecutors that the government is committed to improving their welfare and it is not as broke as Finance Minister Matia
Kasaija claims, but a matter of the government's priorities.
