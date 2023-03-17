Breaking

235 Heads of Cattle Stolen in Nakasongola in 10 Months

Crime
Luweero, Uganda
According to the District Police report, 235 heads of cattle were stolen between May 2022 to March 2023. The report indicates that only 127 have been recovered and 108 are still missing.
File Photo; A Herdsman tending cattle at Wabbale village in Nakasongola town. Scores of cattle are stolen per month from Nakasongola
