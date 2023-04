Harriet Tumuhimbise, a resident of the Sembabule district was externalized to Saudi Arabia in June 2021 by Zion Worldwide Placements Limited. She signed a two-year contract as a House Maid on February 9, 2021, with her employer, Fuddah Mohammad KH Asiri.

The Chief Executive Officer – CEO of Kyeyo Initiative, Kenny Olooka visitng Tumuhimbise at her sick bed in Mulago Hospital