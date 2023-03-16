Breaking

36 Suspects Arrested for Demolishing of UPDF Major's House in Night Attack

Crime
Business and finance
Security
Mukono, Uganda
Namara Karuhanga, who led the gang has reportedly confessed to police to working under the instructions of Jackson Twinamasiko, a resident at Mukono who claims that Major Wanyama encroached on his land. Twinamasiko denied deploying the gang.
16 Mar 2023 14:15
Mukono, Uganda
Crime Business and finance Security
Demolished house for Major Mark Wanyama at Mpunge.
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

Demolished house for Major Mark Wanyama at Mpunge.

Keywords

36 Suspects Arrested for Demolishing House for UPDF Major

Entities

UPDF