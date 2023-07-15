Breaking

So far the country has 135 ambulances that meet the standards with 80 of them at constituencies and 55 at referral hospitals.
15 Jul 2023 13:05
Health Human rights
Japanese ambassodor Fukazawa Hidemoto, Minister of healthe Jane Ruth Aceng state minister for primary health care Margaret Muhanga, state minister general duties ministry of health Hanifa Kawoya recieving Ambulances.
