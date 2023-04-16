Breaking

99-year-old Commits Suicide in Namutumba

Crime
Namutumba, Uganda
Residents say Buladina seemed happy and gave pleasant smiles to all who paid her a visit, making it hard for them to suspect any individual struggles, which might have pushed her to committing suicide.
16 Apr 2023 15:33
Namutumba, Uganda
Crime
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us