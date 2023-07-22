Breaking

A Hundred Police Officers Run to Opposition Leader Mpuuga for Help over their Benefits

In a petition to the Office of the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga, the officers cite futile attempts to seek redress from the police leadership.
Photo Credit. AU. Ugandan police officers prepare to board an aircraft at Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu 27 July 2013, having completed their one-year mandate with the African Union Mission in Somalia
