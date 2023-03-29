Breaking

Abandoned Car Brings Business to A Standstill in Fort Portal City

Crime
Fort Portal, Uganda
The vehicle, an Ipsum registration number UAT 063R was abandoned by three men along Bwamba road in the center of the town.
29 Mar 2023 17:32
Fort Portal, Uganda
Crime
The car that was abandoned in Fort Portal City
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

The car that was abandoned in Fort Portal City