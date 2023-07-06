District
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Human rights
Politics
Business and finance
Oil & Gas
Parliament
Sport
Education
Election
National Perspective
Action Aid Pokes Holes in IGG’s NSSF Report
Human rights
Xavier Ejoyi, the Country Director of Action Aid International, said the report lacked soundness as it attributed financial losses to someone while absolving them of any wrongdoing at the sometime.
06 Jul 2023
17:21
Christopher
Kisekka
