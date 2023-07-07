Micho's return to the Uganda Cranes was seen as a beacon of hope, as the national team had failed to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. His previous success in breaking the 39-year-old AFCON qualification jinx and leading the Cranes to the 2017 tournament fueled expectations for his second stint at the helm.
Pressure is
mounting on Uganda Cranes Head Coach Milutin Sredojević Micho to deliver victory
against Tanzania in their AFCON return leg scheduled for Tuesday at the
Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Tanzania. Micho returned to the helm of Uganda Cranes
in 2021 on a three-year contract to revive the team's fortunes that Jonathan
McKinstry had left behind.
However, since
his return, the Serbian tactician has been under fire for his allegedly
"faded tactics," while many Uganda Cranes fanatics have often
criticized him for ignoring emerging young players in favor of old Cranes
players. Micho's tactics have been heavily scrutinized as he has repeatedly
been accused of adopting a conservative approach that stifles the team's
creativity.
This was once
again evident in their recent loss to Tanzania, where the Serbian coach seemed
to stick to his guns and opt for a defensive strategy, despite the team's
desperate need for goals. The limited creativity in the Cranes' play saw them
only creating very few chances in the entire game, which has not gone down well
with some fans who argue that a more offensive approach could yield better
results for the team.
Uganda is
currently at the bottom of Group F having garnered a meager one point from
their three previous matches while their opponents Tanzania is currently
occupying the second place with four points while Niger has two points.
Micho
is now faced with the daunting task of selecting a team that strikes a balance
between offensive firepower and defensive solidity, as Uganda and Tanzania are
in a fierce battle to clinch the remaining qualification spot for the African
Cup of Nations.
FUFA President
reportedly gave Micho the Tanzania double-header for positive results, or else
he leaves the Cranes' helm before his contract expires. Micho remains confident
and stated that the Cranes have the ability to turn pressure into an
opportunity, adding that as a coach accustomed to functioning in a state of
discomfort.
Experienced
skipper Emma Okwi also exuded confidence in the team's preparation and readiness to overturn their unfortunate streak in the ongoing qualification
campaign.
However,
former Uganda Cranes midfielder Tonny Mawejje ruled out any chance of Uganda
Cranes qualifying depending on the current form of the players. Mawejje
believes that the technical team should concentrate on rebuilding the team,
keeping players, and focusing on continuity in the game and the 2026 World Cup.
“I think this edition if we qualify, will be by
luck because remember for the last two editions when we qualified, we had
prepared well, there is no way you can beat Tanzania and beat Algeria and
Niger. So I want to be honest, this time round we might not qualify as much as
we want,” he said.
“What I would think now, is that the technical
team should concentrate on now, they should put more focus on rebuilding them,
keep players, and we see continuity in the game and focus on the 2026 world
cup. I think the transition is disturbing us now,” he added.