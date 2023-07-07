Micho's return to the Uganda Cranes was seen as a beacon of hope, as the national team had failed to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. His previous success in breaking the 39-year-old AFCON qualification jinx and leading the Cranes to the 2017 tournament fueled expectations for his second stint at the helm.

Micho with players in training

Pressure is mounting on Uganda Cranes Head Coach Milutin Sredojević Micho to deliver victory against Tanzania in their AFCON return leg scheduled for Tuesday at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Tanzania. Micho returned to the helm of Uganda Cranes in 2021 on a three-year contract to revive the team's fortunes that Jonathan McKinstry had left behind.







However, since his return, the Serbian tactician has been under fire for his allegedly "faded tactics," while many Uganda Cranes fanatics have often criticized him for ignoring emerging young players in favor of old Cranes players. Micho's tactics have been heavily scrutinized as he has repeatedly been accused of adopting a conservative approach that stifles the team's creativity.



This was once again evident in their recent loss to Tanzania, where the Serbian coach seemed to stick to his guns and opt for a defensive strategy, despite the team's desperate need for goals. The limited creativity in the Cranes' play saw them only creating very few chances in the entire game, which has not gone down well with some fans who argue that a more offensive approach could yield better results for the team.



Uganda is currently at the bottom of Group F having garnered a meager one point from their three previous matches while their opponents Tanzania is currently occupying the second place with four points while Niger has two points.



Micho is now faced with the daunting task of selecting a team that strikes a balance between offensive firepower and defensive solidity, as Uganda and Tanzania are in a fierce battle to clinch the remaining qualification spot for the African Cup of Nations.



FUFA President reportedly gave Micho the Tanzania double-header for positive results, or else he leaves the Cranes' helm before his contract expires. Micho remains confident and stated that the Cranes have the ability to turn pressure into an opportunity, adding that as a coach accustomed to functioning in a state of discomfort.



Experienced skipper Emma Okwi also exuded confidence in the team's preparation and readiness to overturn their unfortunate streak in the ongoing qualification campaign.



However, former Uganda Cranes midfielder Tonny Mawejje ruled out any chance of Uganda Cranes qualifying depending on the current form of the players. Mawejje believes that the technical team should concentrate on rebuilding the team, keeping players, and focusing on continuity in the game and the 2026 World Cup.



“I think this edition if we qualify, will be by luck because remember for the last two editions when we qualified, we had prepared well, there is no way you can beat Tanzania and beat Algeria and Niger. So I want to be honest, this time round we might not qualify as much as we want,” he said.



“What I would think now, is that the technical team should concentrate on now, they should put more focus on rebuilding them, keep players, and we see continuity in the game and focus on the 2026 world cup. I think the transition is disturbing us now,” he added.