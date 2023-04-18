District
- all -
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Register
Log in
Human rights
Politics
Business and finance
Oil & Gas
Parliament
Sport
Education
Election
National Perspective
Files
URN Fact Checker
Archive + Search
Breaking
17 Apr ·
03:08
·
Minister Amos Lugoloobi Remanded for Stealing Gov't Iron Sheets
14 Apr ·
01:33
·
Mak Council Suspends Justice Tabaro As Chairperson Staff Appeals Tribunal
13 Apr ·
03:35
·
Moroto Prison Break Mastermind Shot Dead in Kotido
12 Apr ·
09:21
·
Museveni Orders Probe Into Arua Central Market Lockup Allocation
11 Apr ·
06:03
·
IMF, World Bank Urge End to Ukraine War
10 Apr ·
08:18
·
Africa Debt Crises, Climate Financing to Dominate WB/IMF Meetings
09 Apr ·
02:13
·
Iron Sheets Saga, Anti- homosexuality Bill Dominate Easter Message
09 Apr ·
07:40
·
Security Recovers 31 Guns from Kraal in Moroto
09 Apr ·
07:31
·
Tooro Royal Family Seeks UGX 70M to Repair Music Organ
08 Apr ·
12:20
·
Christians Resume Prayers in Christ the King Church after Six Years of Expansion Works
Agago Livestock Farmers Flee to Pader in Fear of Cattle Raids
Northern
Human rights
Security
Robert Okidi, the LCIII Chairperson of Ajali Sub-County in Agago district, said the livestock farmers have in the last four days been migrating with their goats, sheep, and cows.
18 Apr 2023
08:32
Caroline
Ayugi
Frank
Openytho
Freelancer
Northern
Human rights
Security
You need to
Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in
Support us
Reset password
×
Email address
Reset password
Close
Register
×
First name
Minimum 2 characters.
Last name
Minimum 2 characters.
Email address
Password
Register
Close