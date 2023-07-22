Breaking

Albertine Police Tasked on Professionalism

Hoima, Uganda
Vincent Mwesige, the Albertine Region Police Commander-RDC while presiding over the pipping ceremony for the recently promoted police officers in the region, said that members of the public have lost trust in the police force.
21 Jul 2023 20:42
Daniella Adiro, the sector commander Oil and gas Albertine being decorated after she was promoted to the rank of Senior superitendent of police-SSP from the rank of Superitendent of police.Photo by Emmanuel Okello. 1
Daniella Adiro, the sector commander Oil and gas Albertine being decorated after she was promoted to the rank of Senior superitendent of police-SSP from the rank of Superitendent of police.Photo by Emmanuel Okello. 1

piping ceremony promoted police officers