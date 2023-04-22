Breaking

Apaa land Conflict: Six Injured in Fresh Revenge Attack

The victims, five of whom are from the Madi community and another from western Uganda were reportedly attacked Friday afternoon from their gardens in Molokodi Trading Center in Itirikwa Sub-county.
One of the victim of the Friday Attack in disputed Apaa land.
One of the victim of the Friday Attack in disputed Apaa land.

