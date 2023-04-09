District
Archbishop Kaziimba Asks President To Assent To Anti-Homosexuality Bill
Kampala, Uganda
The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda – CoU, Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has urged President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to assent to the recently passed Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023.
06 Apr 2023
21:03
Olive
Nakatudde
The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu.
