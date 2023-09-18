Archbishop Kaziimba Mugaru joins in the cooking as Church of Uganda celebrates International Women's Day with a cook day highlighting the importance of eliminating gender roles and promoting gender equity
His Grace
Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, has reechoed
the importance of proper mentorship for boys to ensure a better future for girls and women.
The Archbishop made the remarks on Wednesday at the Church of Uganda International
Women’s Day Celebrations at Namirembe Cathedral.
Kaziimba noted that while efforts are being made to address the marginalization
of women, there is a tendency to overlook the boy child. He cautioned that
without adequate mentoring, boys may not fully appreciate the concept of gender
equality.
Mugalu emphasized that gender-based discrimination is a systematic problem
deeply entrenched in the social, political, and economic fabric of society.
Since his enthronement, Kaziimba has been advocating for the needs of the boy
child, noting that historically, the Church and the nation have prioritized the
education and empowerment of the girl child with efforts to reduce teenage
pregnancy, early marriages, and gender-based violence, while the development
and well-being of boys have been overlooked.
According to Kaziimba, achieving gender equity and uplifting women is not
possible if the needs and development of the boy child are neglected, even if
girls and women are empowered.
Grace Murengezi, the President of the Mother's Union Church of Uganda, noted that
parents have the ability to promote gender equity for future generations by
raising both boys and girls equally.
During the
event, the province organized a cook day where men who are staff at the province
prepared food. This activity was chosen to demonstrate how women can be
supported in even the seemingly smallest of issues in society by eliminating gender
roles and stereotypes.
Anders Bastholm Hansen, the Country Director of Dan Church Aid said that gender
inequality still exists, with women still being disproportionately affected by
poverty and unemployment.
Hansen praised the cook day as a positive gesture that shows how men and women
can work together towards gender equality. He added that by participating in an
activity that is traditionally reserved for women, the men demonstrated a
willingness to challenge gender stereotypes and promote equality.
Hansen
emphasized that efforts to promote gender equality should not be limited to
Women's Day celebrations but rather be integrated and prioritized throughout
the year.
Reflecting on the international theme of the day “digital innovation and
technology for gender equality," Kazimba noted that there is still a need
to support women and girls in overcoming barriers to digital access.
He further
expressed concern that without adequate support, the opportunities presented by
the digital revolution may perpetuate existing patterns of gender inequality
and prevent women from fully realizing the potential of technology.
Murengezi
addressed the issue of online harassment and discrimination, directing her
comments toward women and urging them to use digital spaces responsibly. She
observed that women and girls sometimes engage in irresponsible behavior
online, which can lead to online harassment.
Murengezi
suggested that rather than simply playing the victim, women need to understand
how to conduct themselves in digital spaces.