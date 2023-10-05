Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /usr/www/users/urnnet/a/story.php on line 43 Archbishop Kaziimba Tasks Oil Companies to Sensitise Communities on Opportunities :: Uganda Radionetwork
Kaziimba also challenged the people of Bunyoro to position themselves to tap into opportunities that will accrue from the oil and gas sector. He says the locals should identify strategies that will see them benefit both directly and indirectly from the available oil resources.
The
Archbishop of the Church of Uganda His Grace Stephen KazIimba Mugalu has challenged
oil companies operating in the Albertine Graben to provide timely information about the existing opportunities in the oil and gas sector to local communities.
Dr Kaziimba
says many people have the capacity and would love to supply goods and services to the oil and
gas sector but are being sidelined mainly due to a lack of appropriate and timely information about the available
opportunities.
Kaziimba
who is leading a team of Bishops from the Church of Uganda for a three-day tour
of the region says communities in the Albertine should be given first
priority in supplying the sector with goods and services as a way of transforming their lives from the current levels of impoverishment.
//Cue
in; “The people around…
Cue
out…they are around.”//
Kaziimba also challenged the people of Bunyoro to position themselves to
tap into opportunities that will accrue from the oil and gas sector. He says
the locals should identify strategies that will see them benefit both directly
and indirectly from the available oil resources.
He also tasks the government to help local companies develop their capacity and be
able to compete for contracts in the sector, under the National Local Content Policy. In Response, Zakaria
Lubega, the corporate affairs officer at CNOOC Uganda says they already give priority to local
communities, whenever they have opportunities, especially for semi-skilled jobs.
Uganda announced the discovery of commercially viable oil deposits in the
Albertine Graben region in 2006. Since then, Uganda has set its eyes on the development
phase of oil and gas, where project facilities to support the extraction of
Uganda’s resources will be constructed. This phase presents immense
opportunities for Ugandans looking for employment.
Over
16 sectors have by law been ring-fenced for local companies. These include;
transport, security, foods, beverages, hotel management and catering, human
resource management, office supplies, fuel supplies, land surveying, clearing
and forwarding, locally available construction materials and civil works.
The
Petroleum Authority of Uganda-PAU estimates that about 14,000 people will be
directly employed by Ugandan companies, while about 45,000 people will be
indirectly employed by the contractors. An additional 105,000 people will
benefit from induced employment as a result of the demand for services to support
the oil and gas sector.