Breaking

Archbishop Ssemogerere Rallies Christians to Support Karamojongs

Top story
Religion
Luweero, Uganda
While delivering his homily, Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere said he was shocked to see media reports of people from the Karamoja region starving and others surviving on leaves yet in other parts of the Country food is in excess.
02 Apr 2023 17:54
Luweero, Uganda
Religion
Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere sanctifying the palm trees of Christians ahead of mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cathedral, Kasana-Luweero.
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 2

Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere sanctifying the palm trees of Christians ahead of mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cathedral, Kasana-Luweero.

Entities

Kampala Archdiocese Kasana-Luwero Diocese

Keywords

christians mark palm sunday