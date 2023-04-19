Breaking

Armed Begger Remanded

Court
Buganda Road, Kampala, Uganda
Besides the gun, Kintu was found in possession of a UPDF uniform, UPDF Rain Jacket bearing marks of the army, Uganda Police Force boots
19 Apr 2023 13:06
Buganda Road, Kampala, Uganda
Court
The suspected armed Street Begger at Court.
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 2

The suspected armed Street Begger at Court.

Keywords

Hamuza Farouk Kintu UPDF attires Unlawful Possession of Firearms