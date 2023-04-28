Dr. Gilbert Aniku, a pediatrician at Arua Regional Referral hospital explains that they admit at least three to four cases of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition at the facility on daily basis, something he says is very worrying. According to Aniku, the need for parents to engage in economic activities like farming and business is the leading driver of acute malnutrition cases since they end up abandoning their children without food at home.

