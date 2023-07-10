District
Assailants Strangle Boda Boda Rider to Death
Crime
Kikuube, Uganda
Muhammed Barongo, the area LC III Chairperson, revealed that Mugisa was last seen in the area on Sunday afternoon. He says that residents were shocked to find his lifeless body outside his house and immediately notified the authorities.
10 Jul 2023
17:04
Kikuube, Uganda
Okello
Emmanuel
Crime
