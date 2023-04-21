The report found that defamation remains one of the most serious threats for journalists. It says defamation laws, both criminal and civil, continue to be used all over the world to prevent open public debate and shield powerful individuals from legitimate criticism.

The NRM Secretariat Party leaders show a dummy cheque of 300 million shillings received from Museveni's lawyers. The Thomson Reuters Foundation reports says defamation laws are being used against journalists. Courtesy picture by NRM.