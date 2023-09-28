Attorney General, DPP Recommend Amendment of Existing Laws to Address Homosexuality

Kiwanuka cited that several clauses in the Bill are already catered for in the existing laws and that considering another special law could be tantamount to duplication.
The Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka presenting views on the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023
The Attorney
General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka has asked Parliament to amend laws like the Penal
Code Act to cater to proposals under the new Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023.
Kiwanuka on Saturday appeared before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
Committee that is considering the Bill tabled before parliament by Bugiri
Municipality MP, Asuman Basalirwa.
Kiwanuka cited that several clauses in the Bill are already catered for in the existing
laws and that considering another special law could be tantamount to duplication.
He mentioned Clause 2 of the Bill that provides for the offense of
homosexuality, saying that this is addressed by Section 145 of the Penal Code
Act which penalizes unnatural offenses.
According to Section 145 (a) and (c) of the Penal Code Act, any person who has
carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature and any person who
permits a male person to have carnal knowledge of him or her against the order
of nature commits a crime and is liable to imprisonment for life.
Kiwanuka
told the committee that the provision already criminalizes homosexuality as
suggested in the new Bill.
“If clause 2 of the Bill is to stand, there may be a need to have a consequential
amendment of the Penal Code Act. This is to bring clarity to the meaning of the
phrase ‘against the order of nature’,” said the Attorney General.
He also pointed out Clause 3 (1) (b) of the Anti-Homosexuality Bill which
proposes that a person commits the offense of aggravated homosexuality where an offender is a person living with HIV.
Kiwanuka
said that this too, is addressed by Sections 41 and 43 of the HIV and AIDs
Prevention and Control Act.
He also said that Clause 13 of the Bill gives a penalty of 10 years
imprisonment to a person who contracts a marriage with a person of the same sex
or conducts a marriage ceremony between persons of the same sex would be a
duplication of the Marriage Act.
“The
Marriage Act defines marriage and does not include same-sex marriage. In any
case, the Constitution under Article 31(2) (a) prohibits same-sex marriages. It
is important to avoid duplication,” Kiwanuka said.
James Owere,
the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) emphasized the need to amend existing
provisions in the law.
“The Penal
Code Act is supposed to be the main penal law and if we legislate piecemeal,
we would affect it. We recommend that we can overhaul existing laws to bring
them in conformity with the current times,” he suggested.
In his Bill, Basalirwa emphasized the need to improve the Penal Code Act, which
was enacted by British colonialists to prohibit recruitment, promotion, and
funding of same-sex practices because the vice threatens the continuity of the
family and the safety of children. This is the second attempt by Uganda to
have stand-alone legislation against homosexuality.
In December 2013, Parliament passed the first Anti-Homosexuality Bill that was
tabled by Ndorwa East MP, David Bahati and assented to by President Yoweri
Museveni on February 24th February 2014. However, the Constitutional Court
annulled the law on August 1st, 2014, on grounds that it had been passed without
the requisite quorum.
In his address to Parliament on
Thursday, President Yoweri Museveni reiterated his position against
homosexuality, saying that the act is a deviation from normal. He noted that sex in Uganda and maybe in
other parts of Africa is confidential.
