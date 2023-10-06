Auditor General Officials Escape Ambush in Kaabong

Michael Longole, the Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson told URN that the warriors suspected to be Dodoth opened fire at the officers but were later repulsed by the security officers in the same vehicle.

Michael Longole, the Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson

Officials from the office of the auditor general and the security team escaped death when suspected cattle rustlers opened fire on their vehicle along Loyoro –Sidok road in Kaabong district.



The officers entered a road ambush on Friday morning at around 11: 00 am in Loyoro hills as they were heading to Kaabong district for field work.



Michael Longole, the Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson told URN that the warriors suspected to be Dodoth opened fire at the officers but were later repulsed by the security officers in the same vehicle.



According to Longole, the warriors took off after a serious gunfire exchange with the security officers. He said no causality registered from both sides since the warriors gave up on the battle.



Longole said that the officials were rushing to Kaabong district to verify the police officers and they were lucky to be escorted by the security forces.



‘’These warriors were all armed but lucky enough, they found our officers were also alert at the time of the attack’’ Longole said.



Longole also noted that the security situation in the region is still unpredictable and therefore the general public should be alert and always report any case of suspicious cattle raiders in the communities.



In the second week of June, the suspected warriors shot dead a police officer attached to Nakapiripirit Central Police station. The officer was shot dead in an ambush laid by the suspected Pokot warriors who were on their mission to raid cattle.



In response, the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) intervened and shot dead one of the warriors involved in the ambush.