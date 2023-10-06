Auditor General Officials Escape Ambush in Kaabong

Michael Longole, the Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson told URN that the warriors suspected to be Dodoth opened fire at the officers but were later repulsed by the security officers in the same vehicle.
Michael Longole, the Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson
Officials from the
office of the auditor general and the security team escaped death when
suspected cattle rustlers opened fire on their vehicle along Loyoro –Sidok road
in Kaabong district.
The officers entered a
road ambush on Friday morning at around 11: 00 am in Loyoro hills as they were
heading to Kaabong district for field work.
Michael Longole, the
Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson told URN that the warriors suspected to
be Dodoth opened fire at the officers but were later repulsed by the security
officers in the same vehicle.
According to Longole,
the warriors took off after a serious gunfire exchange with the security
officers. He said no causality registered from both sides since the warriors
gave up on the battle.
Longole said
that the officials were rushing to Kaabong district to verify the police
officers and they were lucky to be escorted by the security forces.
‘’These warriors were
all armed but lucky enough, they found our officers were also alert at the time
of the attack’’ Longole said.
Longole also noted
that the security situation in the region is still unpredictable and therefore
the general public should be alert and always report any case of suspicious
cattle raiders in the communities.
In the second week of June, the suspected warriors shot dead a
police officer attached to Nakapiripirit Central Police station. The officer
was shot dead in an ambush laid by the suspected Pokot warriors who were on
their mission to raid cattle.
In response, the Uganda People’s Defense
Force (UPDF) intervened and shot dead one of the
warriors involved in the ambush.