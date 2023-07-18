District
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Bamboo Entrepreneur Revolutionizes Industry, Paving the Way for Sustainable Energy Solutions
Business and finance
Environment
Kampala, Uganda
Divine Bamboo has set out expansion plans to increase its production capacity of briquettes from 240 tonnes currently to 2400 tonnes annually in ten years.
17 Jul 2023
17:17
Kampala, Uganda
Nebert
Rugadya
Business and finance
Environment
Inside the bamboo briquette factory at Najjeera
Inside the bamboo briquette factory at Najjeera
