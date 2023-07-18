Breaking

Bamboo Entrepreneur Revolutionizes Industry, Paving the Way for Sustainable Energy Solutions

Kampala, Uganda
Divine Bamboo has set out expansion plans to increase its production capacity of briquettes from 240 tonnes currently to 2400 tonnes annually in ten years.
17 Jul 2023 17:17
Inside the bamboo briquette factory at Najjeera
