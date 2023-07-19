Breaking

Bankers Trained on Climate Sensitive Lending

Business and finance
Environment
Wakiso, Uganda
The training is aimed at ensuring that the commercial banks, microfinance institutions and other lenders use their financial services to contribute to the protection and promotion of the environment, the well-being of the communities around them.
18 Jul 2023 21:18
Wakiso, Uganda
Business and finance Environment
Staff of financial institutions in Wakiso District undergoing training in Wakiso town
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Staff of financial institutions in Wakiso District undergoing training in Wakiso town

Keywords

ESG financing