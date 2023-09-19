Barnabas Tugumisizire, a resident of Kashambya sub county, in Rukiga district is also the executive director of Rukiga Forum for Development, a community-based organization operating in Rukiga advocating for equality and Samuel Namanya, a resident of Nyakarambi parish in Rwamucucu sub county, the same district say that Musasizi should come and withdraw his statement because has made the majority of the people in Kigezi very angry and accusing him of being against the transformation of the region.
On February 12, 2022, while at his thanksgiving ceremony at
Rushoroza cathedral, in Southern Division, Kabale municipality, Musasizi who is
also the Rubanda East constituency legislator was reported as telling those waiting for Kabale to become a city in 2025 to forget.
In 2019, Kabale Municipality was listed among municipalities
that will be elevated to city status in 2023. But Musasizi nearly broke the Banyakigezi's hearts by that finance ministry officials met
President Yoweri Museveni and agreed to halt the creation of more cities and
other administrative units.
According to Musasizi, during the discussion with
Museveni, they realized that the creation of more cities and other
administrative units only benefits individuals politically.
Musasizi’s statement was later discredited by Raphael
Magyezi, Minister for Local government who argued that the government has not
yet taken a stand to change the resolution of Parliament that approved the
creation of the cities. Magyezi emphasized that as far as his ministry is
concerned cities including that of Kabale will soon start operations.
Musasizi’s statement is annoying a section
of people from the districts of
Kabale, Rubanda, and Rukiga which form greater Kabale. They accuse him of being jealous over the
creation of Kabale city.
Barnabas Tugumisizire, the executive director of Rukiga Forum for
Development, and Samuel Namanya, a resident in Rwamucucu sub
county, insist that Musasizi should go and withdraw his
statement because it has made the majority of the people in Kigezi very angry. They accuse him of being against the transformation of the region.
They wonder why Musasizi is not minding about the advantages
of the city but is only worried about its negative effects. They say that Musasizi’s statement
demoralizes the efforts of elders in Kigezi like former Prime Minister Ruhakana
Rugunda who advocated that Kabale municipality also be transformed into a city.
Sam Tindimweebwa Kanyamukiza, former Uganda People’s
Congress (UPC) Vice Chairman for Kigezi region, Emmanuel Twinamatsiko from
Kyanamira sub county, Moses Henry Tahoreraho from Kitumba sub county in Kabale
district, and Chris Turyomurugyendo, a member of National Resistance Movement (NRM)
party national youth league for Kabale want Musasizi to come up and explain how
Kabale residents can forget about something already endorsed by the parliament.
They also want him to explain why he is the only leader in
Kigezi with such shocking news about Kabale city. They warn that the ruling
party may face it rough while wooing support in the 2026 general elections in
case this matter is handled early.
Kenneth Jogo
Biryabarema, former Rubanda District LC5 Chairman, and Andre Aja
Baryayanga, former Kabale Municipality member of parliament say that Musasizi
could be talking negatively about Kabale city due to fear that it is set to
affect Rubanda East Constituency which he represents since two sub counties of
Bubaare and Nyamweru will be annexed to the city during demarcation.
But, Musasizi insists without any apology that Kabale city will
not kick-off.
According to Musasizi, unless the presidential pledge of
tarmacking tourism roads in Kigezi region is honored and Kamukira health center
IV in Kabale Municipality is elevated to the level of the hospital is done,
Kabale city will not take off.
Musasizi adds that cities with poor infrastructural
standards are useless.