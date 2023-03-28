Breaking

Budget Activists Warn Gov’t On Domestic Arrears

Politics
Business and finance
Parliament
Rubangakene told the Committee chaired by Keefa Kiwanuka that the Shillings 200 billion budgeted by the Ministry of Finance to clear arrears is ‘insignificant’ to reduce the current burden of domestic arrears.
28 Mar 2023 09:54
Politics Business and finance Parliament
Parliament of the Republic of Uganda
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

Parliament of the Republic of Uganda

CSOs

Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group - CSBAG

Keywords

Ministerial Policy Statements for 2023/2024 Public Finance Management Act, 2015. domestic arrears