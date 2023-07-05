According to Minister Nkalubo, because nature was entrusted to Man by God for control and protection, it’s weird for again Man to also change his nature in regard to sexual relationships by Man marrying a fellow man and a woman marrying a fellow woman. It’s against this background that she says the Kingdom now wants to consider an element of denouncing same-sex relationships, during ‘Bulungibwansi’.

A Minister in the Buganda Kingdom has advised that it's popular environment protection exercise Community Service code-named ‘Bulungibwansi’ could be extended to fighting same-sex relationships in the country.



Owekitiibwa Mariam Mayanja Nkalubo, the Buganda Kingdom Lands, Agriculture, Environment, and Bulungibwansi Minister said that this exercise could help in fighting this vice of same-sex relationships.



She was speaking on Saturday during the Bulungibwansi exercise in Bulemeezi County at its headquarters at Bbowa in Luwero District. According to Minister Nkalubo, the Kingdom has a policy on environmental conservation, but much as it’s about the protection of among others, forests, wetlands, there is fresh need now to extend it to morals.



She said that the uncontrolled deforestation and encroachment on wetlands tantamounts to destruction of nature. According to Minister Nkalubo, because nature was entrusted to Man by God for control and protection, it’s weird for again Man to also change his nature in regard to sexual relationships by Man marrying a fellow man and a woman marrying a fellow woman.



It’s against this background that she says the Kingdom now wants to consider an element of denouncing same-sex relationships, during ‘Bulungibwansi’. She expresses concern that the promoters of this vice have targeted youth yet they are the ones charged with ensuring that the next generation is pro-environment.Luganda Audio



//Cue in: "Obulungi bw’ensi kitaandikira...



Cue out: ...gye yatondamu ensi."//



Speaking at the same function, Bulemeezi County Chief Kkangaawo Ronald Mulondo rallied the Kabaka’s subjects to invest in good health and nutrition, adding that this will enable them to among others protect the environment, improve household incomes and educate the children.Luganda Audio



//Cue in: "Obulungi bw’ensi buva...



Cue out: ...bwa ki, bw’ensi."//



Parliament last week passed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, with an introduction of tough penalties, including death for aggravated homosexuality, as well as imprisonment of up to 20 years for acts of homosexuality, promoting homosexuality, child grooming and promotion of homosexuality.



The development triggered a global backlash after the United Nations (UN) and human rights bodies condemned the passing of the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023, with calls to President Museveni not to sign the Bill into law.