A Minister in the Buganda Kingdom has advised that it's popular environment protection exercise Community Service code-named ‘Bulungibwansi’
could be extended to fighting same-sex relationships in the country.
Owekitiibwa
Mariam Mayanja Nkalubo, the Buganda Kingdom Lands, Agriculture, Environment,
and Bulungibwansi Minister said that this exercise could help in fighting this vice of same-sex relationships.
She was speaking on Saturday during the Bulungibwansi exercise in
Bulemeezi County at its headquarters at Bbowa in Luwero District. According to Minister Nkalubo, the Kingdom has a policy on environmental
conservation, but much as it’s about the protection of among others, forests,
wetlands, there is fresh need now to extend it to morals.
She said that the uncontrolled deforestation and encroachment on
wetlands tantamounts to destruction of nature. According to Minister Nkalubo, because nature was entrusted to
Man by God for control and protection, it’s weird for again Man to also change
his nature in regard to sexual relationships by Man marrying a fellow man and a
woman marrying a fellow woman.
It’s against this background that she says the Kingdom now wants
to consider
an element of denouncing same-sex relationships, during ‘Bulungibwansi’. She expresses concern that the promoters of this vice have
targeted youth yet they are the ones charged with ensuring that the next
generation is pro-environment.Luganda
Speaking at the same function, Bulemeezi County Chief Kkangaawo
Ronald Mulondo rallied the Kabaka’s subjects to invest in good health and
nutrition, adding that this will enable them to among others protect the
environment, improve household incomes and educate the children.Luganda
Parliament last week passed
the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, with an introduction of tough penalties, including death for aggravated homosexuality, as well
as imprisonment of up to 20 years for acts of homosexuality, promoting
homosexuality, child grooming and promotion of homosexuality.
The development
triggered a global backlash after the United Nations (UN) and human rights
bodies condemned the passing of the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023, with calls
to President Museveni not to sign the Bill into law.