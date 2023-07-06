Silagi Banyanga Fish, the Isahaka Division councilor, said that there was a connivance between the technical staff and the District Executive Committee who are not willing to offer the service and demanded the chairperson explains the anomalies on the action paper.

Hon Deputy Speaker Annet Kenyina Tibamanya.

Bushenyi district councilors stormed out of the council on Tuesday accusing the Chief Administrative Officer, Willy Batarigaya, and his technical team of failing to implement their resolutions. They also accused the District Executive Committee chaired by the LC V Chairperson, Jafari Basajabala of siding with the CAO not to implement lawful council resolutions.



The council had started well with several items that were on the order paper including a motion on the Prohibition of homosexuality that was discussed and approved. However, trouble started when it came to reading and discussing the action paper on the implementation of the previous council resolutions.



David Kakama, the Chairperson Education committee, and Bumbaire Sub County representative said the district chairperson and the CAO had either forgotten their obligations or were intentionally failing to implement council resolutions.



He said that Article 180 clause 1 of the constitution says that the local government shall be based on the council, which shall be the highest political authority within its area of jurisdiction and which shall have legislative and executive powers to be excised following this constitution.



Some of the resolutions include the failure of the executive to nominate and swear in Schools/institutions, and Health Center Boards, paying the investigation committee on tea seedlings, and separating the payments of the district speaker from the council budget among others.



Adnan Tumuheirwe, the representative of Kakanju Sub County said it was becoming difficult for them as councilors to keep passing resolutions that are never implemented noting that service delivery is affected. He added that the failure to implement council resolutions will affect the district's performance, which was ranked 6th in the last year’s local government management service delivery performance assessment.



Willy Bataringaya, the Bushenyi Chief Administrative Officer distanced himself from the accusations, saying that they had implemented all lawful resolutions. He said there were reasons why some resolutions were never implemented but the council denied him the chance to explain.



The Kyamuhunga Sub County councilor, Abel Ngamba moved the motion to stop the council and was seconded by the Central division councilor, Ronald Rwabutagu.



Deputy Speaker Annet Tibamanya, who chaired the council meeting adjourned the meeting twice for fifteen minutes to allow councilors to reconcile in vain. The adjournment of the council affected the laying of the financial year budget 2023/24 estimate that was on the order paper.