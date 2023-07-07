Breaking

Businessman Aponye Killed in Road Crash

Ntungamo, Uganda
Benson Twesiime, the Itojo Hospital Medical Officer said that Nyegamehe died on spot, while two other occupants in the vehicle including the driver only identified as Brian are admitted at the facility in a critical condition.
07 Jul 2023 06:25
Wreckage of the vehicle at the scene in Itojo
