Businessman Remanded for Impersonating Balaam

According to the court records, between January 2023 and July 2023 in Kampala and Kasese districts, Asiimwe falsely represented himself as Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi and attempted to defraud John Twinomugisha. He solicited money for the nonexistent MK Girl Child project, claiming it was associated with the MK Movement, a pressure group supporting Muhoozi Kainerugaba's potential presidency.
18 Jul 2023 17:08
The accused person Mark Andrew Asiimwe before Court

