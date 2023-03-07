Breaking

Causalities in Rubanda Ambulance Crash Named

Health
Rubanda, Western Region, Uganda
Elly Maate, police spokesperson for Kigezi region says that all the casualties are admitted at Kabale regional referral hospital. According to Maate, preliminary investigations attribute the cause of the accident to speeding.
05 Mar 2023 16:38
Rubanda, Western Region, Uganda
Health
Wreckage of the ambulance at the scene
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

Wreckage of the ambulance at the scene