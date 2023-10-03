Chaos As UPDF Evicts Namboole Land Encroachers

According to a statement released by Col. Deo Akiiki, Deputy Defence Spokesperson, residents led by Vice Chairman Godfrey Kawooya of the Katooke Zone led a group of defiant encroachers on government land and attacked UPDF Engineers on duty with machetes, stones, arrows and bows.
There was chaos on Thursday in Kireka as UPDF Engineering Brigade evicted encroachers on Mandela National Stadium land.
The UPDF Engineering Brigade is currently renovating
Namboole Stadium which started with the construction of the 4.2km perimeter
wall surrounding every corner of the stadium.
The perimeter wall was intended to safeguard the stadium
land from what the stadium management called encroachers. The wall covered almost the entire population of Kireka Zone B leaving hundreds of them
homeless.
In
January, the UPDF Spokesperson Brigadier Felix Kulayigye gave the encroachers up to the 15th of February to vacate the area.
According to a statement released on Thursday by Col. Deo Akiiki, Deputy
Defence Spokesperson, residents led by Vice Chairman Godfrey Kawooya of the
Katooke Zone led a group of defiant encroachers and attacked
UPDF Engineers on duty with machetes, stones, arrows, and bows.
He explained that the Engineers were surveying part of
the land that hosts Namboole stadium Complex in order to begin laying culverts
and block manholes.
He added that; “the security detail protecting the site
and workers, shot three warning shots to disperse Kawooya’s gang but in vain.
Chaos
ensued and three of our soldiers were injured including Private Masereka
Jackson, whose fingers were cut by panga welding gangs.”
He however said that they are yet to establish the civilians
injured in the chaos. Akiiki says that the Police has already joined the army to investigate the
incident further.
For several years, Namboole Stadium management has accused hundreds of people living in Kireka Zone
B of encroaching on the stadium land.
In 2019, Jamil Sewanyana, the Managing Director petitioned the Justice Catherine
Bamugemereire land Commission to help them evict individuals and companies that
had grabbed half of the 120 acres of land belonging to Namboole.
In his petition, Sewanyana said that the Government
bought 103 plots on Kyadondo Block 232 and Block 234 to build a stadium and
several people were compensated but many denied that they were ever
compensated.
In an interview with URN earlier, Godfrey Kawooya, the
Vice Chairman of Kireka Zone B said there are about 550 residents who are
living in fear of eviction. He says that they have often time tried to engage
the stadium management on the matter in vain.
“Our case is in the high court and the case will be heard in September. It is
very sad that these people just came and demolished people’s houses without any
warning. Many people have lost their properties in that kind of manner,"
he said.
Kawooya insisted that block 232 on which his local council is situated, belongs
to Kabaka Ronald Mutebi’s uncle known as Kisosonkole.