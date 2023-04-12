Rev. Can. Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula was elected the fourth Bishop of Luwero to succeed Bishop Eridard Nsubuga Kironde, who is retiring in July this year after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 65. He was elected on Monday, March 27, 2023, through a process which is now being challenged as non-transparent.

Bishop-Elect of Luwero Anglican Diocese Rev. Can. Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula lifting the Cross last Good Friday duing the Ecumenical Public Way of the Cross in Luwero Town Council