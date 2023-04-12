Breaking

Christians Challenge Election of Luwero Anglican Bishop

Religion
Human rights
Rev. Can. Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula was elected the fourth Bishop of Luwero to succeed Bishop Eridard Nsubuga Kironde, who is retiring in July this year after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 65. He was elected on Monday, March 27, 2023, through a process which is now being challenged as non-transparent.
12 Apr 2023 08:40
Religion Human rights
Bishop-Elect of Luwero Anglican Diocese Rev. Can. Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula lifting the Cross last Good Friday duing the Ecumenical Public Way of the Cross in Luwero Town Council
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 3

Bishop-Elect of Luwero Anglican Diocese Rev. Can. Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula lifting the Cross last Good Friday duing the Ecumenical Public Way of the Cross in Luwero Town Council

Entities

Church of Uganda House of Bishops Luwero Anglican Diocese

Keywords

Contestation of the Election of Luwero Bishop Election of the 4th Bishop of Luwero Anglican Diocese