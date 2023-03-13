Breaking

City Leaders Plan to Sell Idle Generator at Gulu Central Market

Local government
Business and finance
Northern
Gulu, Uganda
Otim says the generator hasn’t been in use at the market because of its high fuel consumption rate. According to Otim, the generator uses about 40 liters of diesel fuel per hour, which is too expensive for the city council.
11 Mar 2023 09:39
Gulu, Uganda
Local government Business and finance Northern
Vendors sell outside the Gulu Central Market parking lot following a power blackout in February last year.
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

Vendors sell outside the Gulu Central Market parking lot following a power blackout in February last year.

Keywords

Gulu Central Market

Entities

Gulu City Council Pece-Laroo Division