Enforcement teams from the two government agencies jointly conducted impromptu operations this week clamping down on illegal fuel dealers who included single-pump fuel retailers, those selling adulterated fuel, and stations with compromised fuel pumps that cheat clients.

Reverend Frank Tukwasibwe, the Commissioner for Petroleum Supply at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development alongside UNBS Executive Director David Livingstone Ebiru at a Stakeholders meeting in Masaka