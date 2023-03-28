Breaking

Clean Water Access Boosts Learning in Karamoja Schools

Education
Environment
Karamoja, Uganda
Before the interventions, the girls who lacked access to safe water and sanitation faced significant at school which contributed to absenteeism and poor performances.
27 Mar 2023 18:58
Karamoja, Uganda
Education Environment
Pokot Secondary School girls fetching water from one of the facility established by KOICA project
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

Pokot Secondary School girls fetching water from one of the facility established by KOICA project

Entities

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). Ministry of Education and Sports. United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

Keywords

boosted school enrollment hygiene and sanitation karamoja sub region water facilities improve education