It is alleged that Byamugisha and Kimula in 2017 while in Kampala Capital City with intent to defraud opened fictitious bank accounts number 2043160022366 and later renewed to 204206051074101 in Pride Microfinance City Branch in the name of late Major General James Kazini's widow Mosiko Lela and falsely obtained 62 million Shillings.

The late Major General James Kazini