Quinto Oding, an athletics Coach attached to Xurica Athletics Management says that the Track and Field training sessions for his athletes commenced this morning and will continue until the Championships. He is optimistic that prior preparations will allow the country to have the best team selected for the hotly contested championships.
Athletics Coaches. Photo by William CHEPTOEK.
Ugandan Athletes have kicked off Track and Field training as they seek qualification for the 2023 World Athletics Championships. This year's edition of the championships will take place from August 19 in Budapest, Hungary.
Quinto
Oding, an athletics Coach attached to Xurica Athletics Management says
that the Track and Field training sessions for his athletes commenced
this morning and will continue until the Championships. He is optimistic
that prior preparations will allow the country to have the best team
selected for the hotly contested championships.
According to World Athletics,
this year’s Championship qualifying standards for most events are substantially
tougher than what it was for the last edition held in Oregon. For instance, the qualifying standards for the 100m sprint at
Oregon 2022 were 10.05 seconds for men and 11.15 seconds for women yet the Budapest qualifying bar
has been raised to 10.00 seconds for men and 11.08 seconds for women.
Despite this, Jacob Kiplimo’s Ugandan coach Patrick
Cheboto says that current training schedules expect
their athletes ready for qualification by June 2023. "Hopefully
in two month time, some of the athletes would have already made it to the World Championships
Mark,” Cheboto said.
Benjamin
Njia, the Uganda Athletics team National coach and Vice president (technical) says the clubs
and coaches have been advised to draft training schedules which are aimed at
perfecting the athletes during track and field season.
According to
Njia, giving a good season training program to athletes will give a competitive
environment for the qualifications since the majority of them yearn to be part of the national
team. “This is the
time the world athletics calendar is shifting from Road racing to Field and Track
events, meaning we have to train according to the event plan,” he said.
Athletes can qualify by achieving an entry standard, by placing
at area championships or Platinum/Gold Label marathons (considered as
having achieved the entry standard), by wild card entry or by world
rankings position.
At the end of the qualification
period, based on target numbers for each event, World Athletics will
determine the number of athletes with an entry standard and eligible
wild cards. Any remaining places within an event’s target number will
then be allocated to athletes based on their world rankings position to
complete the field in that specific event.
More than 2,000 athletes from over 200 countries are expected in Budapest for the world's pinnacle
event in athletics. The official championships website shows that
demand for the World Championships tickers has exceeded the expectations
of World Athletics.