Quinto Oding, an athletics Coach attached to Xurica Athletics Management says that the Track and Field training sessions for his athletes commenced this morning and will continue until the Championships. He is optimistic that prior preparations will allow the country to have the best team selected for the hotly contested championships.

Athletics Coaches. Photo by William CHEPTOEK.

Ugandan Athletes have kicked off Track and Field training as they seek qualification for the 2023 World Athletics Championships. This year's edition of the championships will take place from August 19 in Budapest, Hungary.



According to World Athletics, this year’s Championship qualifying standards for most events are substantially tougher than what it was for the last edition held in Oregon. For instance, the qualifying standards for the 100m sprint at Oregon 2022 were 10.05 seconds for men and 11.15 seconds for women yet the Budapest qualifying bar has been raised to 10.00 seconds for men and 11.08 seconds for women.



Despite this, Jacob Kiplimo’s Ugandan coach Patrick Cheboto says that current training schedules expect their athletes ready for qualification by June 2023. "Hopefully in two month time, some of the athletes would have already made it to the World Championships Mark,” Cheboto said.



Benjamin Njia, the Uganda Athletics team National coach and Vice president (technical) says the clubs and coaches have been advised to draft training schedules which are aimed at perfecting the athletes during track and field season.



According to Njia, giving a good season training program to athletes will give a competitive environment for the qualifications since the majority of them yearn to be part of the national team. “This is the time the world athletics calendar is shifting from Road racing to Field and Track events, meaning we have to train according to the event plan,” he said.



Athletes can qualify by achieving an entry standard, by placing at area championships or Platinum/Gold Label marathons (considered as having achieved the entry standard), by wild card entry or by world rankings position.



At the end of the qualification period, based on target numbers for each event, World Athletics will determine the number of athletes with an entry standard and eligible wild cards. Any remaining places within an event’s target number will then be allocated to athletes based on their world rankings position to complete the field in that specific event.



More than 2,000 athletes from over 200 countries are expected in Budapest for the world's pinnacle event in athletics. The official championships website shows that demand for the World Championships tickers has exceeded the expectations of World Athletics.



