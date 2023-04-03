Breaking

Community Accused of Vandalism of Kapchorwa-Suam Road

Human rights
Business and finance
Crime
Hope Atuhaire, the Kween District Resident District Commissioner, says some thugs have already stolen the road signs, and the some of the machinery spare parts used for the construction of the road.
03 Apr 2023 16:58
Human rights Business and finance Crime
PART of Bukwo Suam Road around Kisangani were the signage is Vandalised. Photo By William Cheptoek
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

PART of Bukwo Suam Road around Kisangani were the signage is Vandalised. Photo By William Cheptoek