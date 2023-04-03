District
- all -
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Register
Log in
Human rights
Politics
Business and finance
Oil & Gas
Parliament
Sport
Education
Election
National Perspective
Files
URN Fact Checker
Archive + Search
Breaking
03 Apr ·
02:31
·
Ssemakula, Tibaijuka Elected Bishops
03 Apr ·
02:17
·
Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana and Mabirizi's Application to Halt Trial Can't Be Consolidated-Court
03 Apr ·
08:14
·
Pictorial: Reverend Canon Godfrey Mbitse Consecrated as Third Bishop of Muhabura Diocese
03 Apr ·
07:58
·
Ugandan Kicks Off Patrols in North Kivu Province
02 Apr ·
05:54
·
Archbishop Ssemogerere Rallies Christians to Support Karamojongs
01 Apr ·
10:21
·
SBC Resumes Works At Hoima International Airport
30 Mar ·
11:49
·
Suspects Plead Guilty to Robbing Passengers in Minibus
30 Mar ·
10:08
·
Owners of Historical Buildings, Sites Urged to Repair and Reuse Rather Than Demolish
30 Mar ·
08:52
·
Pictorial: UPDF Deploys 5,000 Soldiers to Eastern DRC for Peace Mission
30 Mar ·
08:21
·
UPDF Deploys 5000 Troops for Peace Mission in Eastern DRC
Community Accused of Vandalism of Kapchorwa-Suam Road
Human rights
Business and finance
Crime
Hope Atuhaire, the Kween District Resident District Commissioner, says some thugs have already stolen the road signs, and the some of the machinery spare parts used for the construction of the road.
03 Apr 2023
16:58
Cheptoek
William
Human rights
Business and finance
Crime
PART of Bukwo Suam Road around Kisangani were the signage is Vandalised. Photo By William Cheptoek
You need to
Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in
Support us
Images
1
PART of Bukwo Suam Road around Kisangani were the signage is Vandalised. Photo By William Cheptoek
Reset password
×
Email address
Reset password
Close
Register
×
First name
Minimum 2 characters.
Last name
Minimum 2 characters.
Email address
Password
Register
Close