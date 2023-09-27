Concessionaires to Sue NFA over Kyewaga Forest Reserve Licenses

More than thirty
people who were given a concession by the National Forestry Authority-NFA to grow
trees in Kyewaga Forest in Katabi Town Council are intending to sue NFA for irregularly
terminating their concession.
The concessionaires complain that their permits/licenses issued at different
times between 1995 and 2014 were unceremoniously brought to an end and a new
investor was brought in.
In 2015, Intabuild East Africa Limited entered individual separate agreements
with the concessionaires.
Paul Drichi,
one of the affected persons who held a seventeen years license had his
interest cut short by fifteen years with the investor promising to pay him 100
Million Shillings as of March 2016.
//Cue in… Our next step …
Cue out… we
will be judged//
Margaret Namalera who had been promised 20 million Shillings for her interest
was also made to cede her five-hectare concession while Nora Luutu ceded her
three-hectare interest for a promise of 30 million Shillings.
Lugayizi Chris and Katongole Fred who jointly held a three-hectare interest had
agreed to be compensated 60 million Shillings for their pine plantation.
“The NFA left us in the hands of the new investor who the Authority told us had
come up with a more viable project and would compensate us for our
interests. It is now something like eight years and the investor has
never compensated us in spite of various endless reminders,” Lugayizi said.
//Cue in... To me, it’s like …
Cue out…from
the date of the agreement. //
The
concessionaires, under the Urban Plantation Tourism Project, signed an agreement
under which each was to use the land allocated for growing trees of Pinus
borcapa, Pinus caribae, and Eucalyptus grandis species. They paid license
fees and in addition had to pay annual fees, the fulfillment of which entitled
them to harvest the plants and share 1 percent with the licensor.
The group
alleges that the new titles could have been issued or be in the process of
being issued to those more powerful or better placed with the support of those in
NFA.
When the URN
reporter visited part of the forest, some of the concessionaries had their
areas graded.
Haji Issa
Kiggundu, a representative of IntaBuild East Africa could not be reached for comment.
Efforts by URN
to get comments from the NFA proved futile. However, in a notice dated May
12th, 2022 to the concessionaires, written by Paul Buyera Musamali on behalf of
the Executive Director, NFA noted that it had not renewed the permit or issued
a license under the National Forestry and Tree Planting Act.