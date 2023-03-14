District
- all -
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Register
Log in
Human rights
Politics
Business and finance
Oil & Gas
Parliament
Sport
Education
Election
National Perspective
Files
URN Fact Checker
Archive + Search
Breaking
14 Mar ·
04:47
·
Court Martial Frees South Sudan General
14 Mar ·
12:28
·
Museveni Concludes Algerian Visit With Call For Investment In Uganda
14 Mar ·
03:28
·
King Charles Urges The Commonwealth to Be Bold And Peaceful
13 Mar ·
04:43
·
Kirumira Murder Trial: Parties Make Final Submissions
13 Mar ·
04:31
·
We Shall Not Resign: NSSF Board, Management React to Probe Report
13 Mar ·
04:04
·
Cocaine Catch Worth UGX 4.5billion Seized, Nigerian, Entebbe Airport Staff Charged
13 Mar ·
01:41
·
Oil And Gas Leaders Target To Become Competitive In Renewable Energy Space
13 Mar ·
09:10
·
Pictorial: Rev. Asiimwe's Consecration as 6th North Kigezi Diocese Bishop
12 Mar ·
02:11
·
Vipers SC Capture former BUL FC Coach Isabirye
12 Mar ·
09:50
·
Sebei Elders Ask MPs to Back Anti-Gay Bill
COSASE Hands Securex Amenities Director to CID
Crime
Business and finance
Parliament
The land measuring 0.657 hectares was leased to Securex Amenities by the then Kampala City Council – KCC without due diligence as required by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets regulations of 2006.
14 Mar 2023
17:17
Ochola
O. Dominic
Crime
Business and finance
Parliament
Fformer Director of Securex Amenities Uganda Limited Bob Kanaabi taking oath before legislators at Parliament. Photo by Dominic Ochola
You need to
Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in
Images
1
Fformer Director of Securex Amenities Uganda Limited Bob Kanaabi taking oath before legislators at Parliament. Photo by Dominic Ochola
Keywords
Bob Kanaabi
KCCA Dispensary land
lease agreement
Entities
Kampala City Council Authority – KCCA
Securex Amenities Uganda Limited
Uganda Registration Services Bureau – URSB
Reset password
×
Email address
Reset password
Close
Register
×
First name
Minimum 2 characters.
Last name
Minimum 2 characters.
Email address
Password
Register
Close