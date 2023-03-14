Breaking

COSASE Hands Securex Amenities Director to CID

Crime
Business and finance
Parliament
The land measuring 0.657 hectares was leased to Securex Amenities by the then Kampala City Council – KCC without due diligence as required by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets regulations of 2006.
14 Mar 2023 17:17
Crime Business and finance Parliament
Fformer Director of Securex Amenities Uganda Limited Bob Kanaabi taking oath before legislators at Parliament. Photo by Dominic Ochola
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

Fformer Director of Securex Amenities Uganda Limited Bob Kanaabi taking oath before legislators at Parliament. Photo by Dominic Ochola

Keywords

Bob Kanaabi KCCA Dispensary land lease agreement

Entities

Kampala City Council Authority – KCCA Securex Amenities Uganda Limited Uganda Registration Services Bureau – URSB