Alaka says whereas there are categories of victims and witnesses who deserve protection while testifying in court, witness PW50 didn’t fall among them arguing he served as a former intelligence officer in the national army.

Thomas Kwoyelo (C) speaks to his lawyers Evans Ochieng (R) and Boris Anyuru (L) at the Gulu High Court in Gulu City on April 18 2023. Photo By Julius Ocungi