Breaking

Court Dismisses DP Kayanja 's Election Petition Against Entebbe Mayor

Court
Kampala, Uganda
Byaruhanga ruled that Kayanja did not provide cogent evidence to prove falsified entries in the tally sheet and declaration of falsified results.
24 Apr 2023 14:07
Kampala, Uganda
Court
(Left) Electoral Commission lawyer Eric Sabiiti together with Entebbe Municipality Mayor Fabrice Brad Rulinda as their supporter looks on the middle at High Court.
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 2

(Left) Electoral Commission lawyer Eric Sabiiti together with Entebbe Municipality Mayor Fabrice Brad Rulinda as their supporter looks on the middle at High Court.

Keywords

Entebbe Municipality Mayoral Elections Fabrice Rulinda Kayanja De Paul