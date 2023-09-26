Court Dismisses Forgery Case Against Former Kitagwenda LCV Chairperson

Mugabe’s trouble started in 2020 when two concerned citizens Kenneth Tumwebaze and Juma Mutabazi accused Mugabe of forging academic documents to enable him to contest the Kitagwenda LCV Chairperson race.
The Kamwenge
Chief Magistrates’ Court has dismissed charges against Robert Mugabe, the former
LCV Chairperson Kitagwenda District.
In 2021, the
Electoral Commission disqualified Mugabe from the LCV Chairperson race. This
was after the Uganda National Examination Board -UNEB Examinations Security
Committee revealed that Mugabe presented a forged Primary Leaving Examinations-
PLE result slip No. 33269/058 -1999 in 2014 when he sat for the Uganda Certificate
of Education-UCE.
Mugabe, who
was serving as the Interim LCV Chairperson at the time, had been nominated on
the National Resistance Movement-NRM party ticket.
On Wednesday,
Moses Kule Lubangula, the Kamwenge Chief Magistrate said that there was no sufficient
evidence to show that Mugabe forged his academic documents and they have not
been appearing in court when the court would come up for mention.
Lubangula
explained that the evidence brought in court which was the PLE result slip was
not sufficient to prove that it did not belong to Mugabe. He adds that
the complaints also failed to present to court documents like a school
Identification card, passport Photo, or church documents to prove that the
accused was Serapio Bikorwomuhangi
and not Mugabe as claimed.
Mugabe is no
stranger to controversy. In 2021, Juliet Keitetsi, a resident of Mbarara City
and member of 88.3 FM Endigito listener’s club petitioned the Uganda Communications
Commission-UCC contesting the employment of Mugabe as a presenter on Endigito
Radio station.
Keitetsi contended that in his Himbisa Mukama, a gospel radio program Mugabe
attacked personalities while presenting and playing Music full of hatred and
curses.
She wanted
UCC to investigate the matter and ascertain Mugabe’s credibility and capacity
to work as a radio personality in Uganda and for UCC to ban Mugabe from working at
any media house since he lacks qualifications.