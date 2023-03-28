Breaking

Court of Appeal Hearing Starts in Gulu High Court

Court
Northern
Gulu, Uganda
The cases include 16 murders, 4 robberies, 6 defilements, one man slaughter, 2 rapes and one of threatening violence. Some of them date back to the year 2009.
27 Mar 2023 19:47
Gulu, Uganda
Court Northern
The court of appeal session at Gulu High Court.
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

The court of appeal session at Gulu High Court.

CSOs

Court of Appeal

Entities

Gulu High Court

Keywords

case backlogs in Gulu High Court court of appeal in Gulu High Court