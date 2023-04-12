Breaking

Court Orders Soroti City Leaders to Regulate Public Service Vehicles

Soroti Resident Judge Justice Dr Henry Adonyo also gave an ultimatum of two years for the City authorities to gazette areas for Public Service Vehicles like buses, taxis and bodabodas to load and offload passengers and goods in an orderly manner.
YY Buses parked along Old Mbale Road in Soroti City.
