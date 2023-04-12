District
- all -
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Register
Log in
Human rights
Politics
Business and finance
Oil & Gas
Parliament
Sport
Education
Election
National Perspective
Files
URN Fact Checker
Archive + Search
Breaking
11 Apr ·
06:03
·
IMF, World Bank Urge End to Ukraine War
10 Apr ·
08:18
·
Africa Debt Crises, Climate Financing to Dominate WB/IMF Meetings
09 Apr ·
02:13
·
Iron Sheets Saga, Anti- homosexuality Bill Dominate Easter Message
09 Apr ·
07:40
·
Security Recovers 31 Guns from Kraal in Moroto
09 Apr ·
07:31
·
Tooro Royal Family Seeks UGX 70M to Repair Music Organ
08 Apr ·
12:20
·
Christians Resume Prayers in Christ the King Church after Six Years of Expansion Works
08 Apr ·
08:48
·
Army, Gulu Elders Start Drive to End Deforestation, Fraudulent Land Sale
08 Apr ·
08:30
·
Leaders, Christians in Bunyoro pay Tribute to late Bishop Baharagate
08 Apr ·
07:53
·
LOP Promises No Retributions if They Assume Power
07 Apr ·
02:43
·
Pictorial: Christians Across the Country Observe Way of the Cross
Court Orders Soroti City Leaders to Regulate Public Service Vehicles
Court
Local government
Soroti, Uganda
Soroti Resident Judge Justice Dr Henry Adonyo also gave an ultimatum of two years for the City authorities to gazette areas for Public Service Vehicles like buses, taxis and bodabodas to load and offload passengers and goods in an orderly manner.
12 Apr 2023
08:57
Soroti, Uganda
Edward
Eninu
Moris
OKwi
Freelancer
Court
Local government
YY Buses parked along Old Mbale Road in Soroti City.
You need to
Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in
Support us
Images
1
YY Buses parked along Old Mbale Road in Soroti City.
Keywords
Joshua Okello alias Jokel
Justice Henry Adonyo
Public Service Vehicles
poor control of traffic in soroti city
residents drag soroti city to court over poor traffic regulation
Entities
Soroti City Council
Reset password
×
Email address
Reset password
Close
Register
×
First name
Minimum 2 characters.
Last name
Minimum 2 characters.
Email address
Password
Register
Close